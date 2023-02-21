DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A new study from Cornell University shows why you shouldn’t be skipping out on pistachios when it comes to your health.

“When people think of high antioxidant foods they think of food like berries, blueberries, cherries, pomegranates and red wine. They don’t think of nuts,” said nationally renowned nutrition consultant Mike Rousell, Ph.D.

According to the study, pistachios are antioxidant powerhouses. Rousell said they help the body fight “free radicals” that come from things like pollution, sunlight and even stress.

Along with being rich in antioxidants, pistachios contain 6 grams of protein per serving, they are high in fiber and minerals as well as unsaturated fat.

These nuts truly are the “good guys for your health” like Roussell said.

*This segment is sponsored by American Pistachio Growers Direct.*