DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Have you fallen out of the savings habit? Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union shared tips on getting back to it!

– Cancel subscriptions that you don’t use.

– Stick to your grocery list. *Hint* buy generic!

– Work on paying smaller debts.

– Set up a direct deposit with your employer to an emergency savings account.

– Avoid unnecessary purchases!

For more information on saving money, click here or watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*