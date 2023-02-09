DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Have you fallen out of the savings habit? Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union shared tips on getting back to it!
– Cancel subscriptions that you don’t use.
– Stick to your grocery list. *Hint* buy generic!
– Work on paying smaller debts.
– Set up a direct deposit with your employer to an emergency savings account.
– Avoid unnecessary purchases!
*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*