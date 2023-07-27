DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — We do almost everything online nowadays, but we need to make sure that we’re staying safe. Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union has some tips for doing just that.

According to Eric, passwords are a huge factor in security. If you have a hard time remembering a bunch of different passwords he said to consider a password app that can generate complex passwords for you and store them.

It’s also a good idea to enable two-factor authentication whenever given the option.

But even with being mindful of your passwords, things can still be hacked. Eric gave the following tips for keeping yourself safe online:

Be careful what you click on

Make sure you know the sender of any links

Look for misspellings

For more information about River Valley Credit Union, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*