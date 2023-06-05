DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — New scams are popping up left and right and Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union shared some tips for keeping your money safe from scammers!

According to Eric, you have to be careful who you trust. Scammers will reach out to your pretending to be from the government, a hospital or even your loved ones!

If you feel as though you have been targeted by a scam, Eric said to do your research, don’t follow any links they send you and trust your gut.

Many times scammers will ask you for money with a sense of urgency and they will ask for it in the form of a wire transfer or gift cards.

For resources on scams from the Federal Trade Commission, click here. To learn more about River Valley Credit Union, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*