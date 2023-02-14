DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Trying to shed a few pounds? Let Jiva Med Spa help you out!

Dr. Rakesh Nanda said Jiva Med Spa has multiple weightloss options including Semaglutide.

Semaglutide is basically a diabetic drug, said Dr. Nanda, and it can help you lose anywhere from two to ten pounds a week. According to Dr. Nanda, this treatment is directed by physicians — and most importantly — it’s safe!

Jiva Med Spa will make sure you’re a good candidate and will be involved every step of the way.

*This segment is sponsored by Jiva Med Spa.*