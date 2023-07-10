DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking to start a new career? Consider the Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority! Jessica Olson and Janice Reese joined us to tell you everything you need to know about starting a career with the RTA.

Right now, the RTA has around 80 open positions, many of which are bus driver positions.

And while driving the big bus may be a little daunting, Jessica and Janice assured that the learning process couldn’t be easier.

Through an 8-10 week program, you can learn, train and obtain your CDL all while getting paid!

