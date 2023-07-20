DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — No matter how well you plan, life can throw you some unexpected curve balls. Eric Ebbert from River Valley Credit Union is sharing how to stretch a dollar when money is tight.

If money is tight you’re going to have to cut your spending, but you need to be careful where you do it. Eric said that you need to keep funding your retirement plan, insurance and continue to make loan payments.

You don’t want a short-term problem to turn into a long-term problem by not paying the important, essential expenses.

Areas that you might want to consider cutting back on are the following:

Eating out

Shopping

Vacations

Monthly subscriptions.

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*