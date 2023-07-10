DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Four-legged family members can be a little expensive at times. That’s why Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union is talking tips for pet care savings.

According to Eric, you can save a lot of money by getting your dog from a shelter or a rescue. And the best part is, you’re giving a dog in need a home! Eric said you can also look on social media to see if a friend needs to rehome their pet.

Another big expense is dog food. Eric said to remember that high cost doesn’t always mean high quality. You could also consider buying your food in bulk so you save money in the long run.

And of course, you want your dog trained! Training can be very expensive, but Eric said to try researching basic training on your own, that way you can save some money.

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*