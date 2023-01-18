DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Eric Gagliano with River Valley Credit Union shared how you can keep your credit score in good shape.
According to Eric, your credit score tells companies how big of a risk you are. The two main factors that go into a credit score are the following:
- How consistently you pay your debt
- How much debt you have for your income range
A good credit score is above 700, said Eric. A score of 650 is fair but lower rates come with a higher score!
Eric shared a few tips on keeping your credit score up:
- Pay bills on time
- Use of credit – Lightly use and consistently pay
- Pay debt in full if possible
For more information, watch the video above!
*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*