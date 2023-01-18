DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Eric Gagliano with River Valley Credit Union shared how you can keep your credit score in good shape.

According to Eric, your credit score tells companies how big of a risk you are. The two main factors that go into a credit score are the following:

How consistently you pay your debt How much debt you have for your income range

A good credit score is above 700, said Eric. A score of 650 is fair but lower rates come with a higher score!

Eric shared a few tips on keeping your credit score up:

Pay bills on time

Use of credit – Lightly use and consistently pay

Pay debt in full if possible

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*