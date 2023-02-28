DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — River Valley Credit Union is helping you save money this Lenten season!

Are you giving something up for Lent? Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Valley has some ideas of how you can save money while giving things up!

– Compare your cable bill with streaming services

– Stop eating out, and if you do save your leftovers

– Make your morning coffee at home

– Review unused subscriptions and memberships

For more ideas and tips, watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*