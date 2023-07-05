DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking for some affordable ways to stay entertained this summer? Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union has some recommendations.

The first thing on Eric’s list of recommendations is Five Rivers MetroParks‘ 19 unique parks around the Miami Valley! Each park offers its own activities and experiences, and included under the Five Rivers umbrella is 2nd Street Market — a place where you can find fresh produce and so much more!

Eric also recommended Front Street Art Studios and Galleries! Front Street is home to art galleries, live music, demonstrations and vendors.

Interested in the music scene? Levitt Pavilion offers free concerts all summer long, said Eric.

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*