DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It’s graduation season! River Valley Credit Union offered some tips on managing money post-graduation.

Whether you’re graduating from high school or college, there are a lot of things to consider including rent, bills, car payments and student loans, just to name a few.

Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union said the first thing graduates should do to begin managing their money is to create a budget.

Eric recommended following the 50, 30, 20 strategy, meaning 50% of your money goes towards your needs, 30% towards your wants and 20% towards savings.

But even if you can’t manage 20% into savings right now, something is better than nothing. Eric said to save what you can because it will make a big difference in the future.

For more information about River Valley Credit Union, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*