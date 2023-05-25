DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Looking to save money on your summer vacation? Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union shared everything you need to know about amusement park savings.

Eric said to plan! Although it seems like a no-brainer, make sure you plan out parking, food, souvenirs and all those seemingly small things because they can add up quickly.

You should also plan your day at the park. Eric said to consider how much time you want to spend there and if you need sunscreen, ponchos or snacks. Eric said, “If you think you might need it, take it!”

And if you’re visiting those parks down south, mouse ears may just be cheaper to buy online than at the park! Consider other places for buying souvenirs than the amusement park itself.

