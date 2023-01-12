DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Patrick Tuller with Elizabeth Diamond Company joined us to talk about their January deals!

According to Patrick, an interest-free event is going on for the month of January! Financing will be interest-free for 48 months for pieces bought this month.

Whether you’re thinking of popping the question or getting something for Valentine’s Day, Patrick said the time to stop in is now!

Click here or watch the video above for more!

*This segment is sponsored by Elizabeth Diamond Company.*