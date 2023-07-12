DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Everyone wants to look their best, and with Jiva Med Spa’s EmFace treatment, you can do so without any needles!

According to Dr. Rakesh Nanda with Jiva Med Spa, EmFace is an anti-aging treatment that works using radio frequencies. Dr. Nanda said that this treatment targets your muscles, basically giving your face a workout!

Each session takes approximately 20 minutes and Dr. Nanda recommended a series of at least four treatments.

And if you mention Living Dayton, the treatment is 30% off!

For more information, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by Jiva Med Spa.*