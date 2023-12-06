DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– While the holidays can bring so much joy for families, it can also be a dangerous time for burns and fires. In this sponsored segment, Shriners Children’s Ohio Director of Professional Relations Debbie Harrell joined Living Dayton on Wednesday with details families need to know to stay safe.

Harrell says there’s an increased risk of fire and burn injuries around the holidays due to most fires involving trees, lights, candles, stovetop or fireplaces and other heat sources. According to the National Fire Protection Association, Christmas Day and Christmas Eve are the top two days that cooking fires occur. Grandparents and parents may want to include children in family tradition baking, but there are extra precautions they should take to ensure burns are prevented.

Wear an apron to protect your body from burns

Wear oven mitts when handling hot items

Push pots and pans to the back burners and turn their handles to the side rather than facing front

Additionally, Harrell says cooking equipment is involved in one out of every five home decoration fires, usually when a decoration was left too close to the stove. Candles are one of the biggest problems families may face due to the open flame being present. If children, pets are elderly are visiting, Shriners Children’s Ohio suggests flameless candles! Flameless candles can still get the festivities underway without posing dangers of an open flame.

Lastly, Harrell says 40% of all Christmas tree fires, whether artificial or live, are caused by tree lights. Whether its heating ducts, fireplaces, space heaters, candles, or lights, families must keep any heat sources to a minimum during the holiday season.

For more information, click here or watch the segment above!

***This segment was sponsored by Shriners Children’s Ohio***