DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re having trouble planning a short term or long term financial goal for your New Year’s Resolution, River Valley Credit Union has you covered! RVCU’s Eric Ebbert joined Living Dayton on Monday with tips for families across the Buckeye State.

Ebbert says it all depends on your goals, whether they are short or long term goals both are achievable!

Set a Budget. It’s hard to obtain any financial stability if you don’t know how much money is coming in and going out.

Pay Down Debt. Often, it’s best to pay down the higher-interest debt first, but use whatever works best for you.

Create an Emergency Fund. Set up a savings account for emergency expenses. You want to save at least six months’ worth of fixed expenses.

Consider Your Values. When setting your long-term goals, consider what truly matters to you the most. Once you have that in mind, you can funnel your savings toward those goals.

Increase Retirement Savings. Make sure you are stocking away as much as possible for retirement. If there are ways to increase your contributions, do it.

Downsize if Needed. Once you get near retirement, consider downsizing your home. Homeownership can be expensive, and if you don’t need a big house anymore, moving could help free up money for retirement savings.

Lastly, Ebbert says if you do one thing, revise your budget so that your short-term goals pave the way for your long-term goals. You should make a point of checking back in with your budget at least every six months.

For more information, click here or watch the segment above!

***This segment was sponsored by River Valley Credit Union***