DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– The first of the year is the perfect time for a financial check-up and get your budget in check! River Valley Credit Union’s Eric Ebbert joined Living Dayton on Tuesday with easy tips on how to achieve financial New Year’s resolutions.

Ebbert says this isn’t a “resolution,” this is an annual plan and report card. First, consumers must analyze your household spending and determine your total household income, current bills paid on time and how much you spend annually. Once those are completed, then long-term financial goals become more realistic.



***This segment was sponsored by River Valley Credit Union***