DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A finalist for the Jeff Schmitt Auto Group’s “Jeff’s Heroes” program joined the Living Dayton team to discuss the good work they are doing in the community.

In 2013, Donna Ruff started Ruff Rescue Transport as a way to help pets get from shelters to rescues. Since then, she said they’ve served over 15,000 animals!

Ruff Transport was nominated for Jeff’s Heroes, which highlights the good things people are doing in the Miami Valley community.

According to Jay Schmitt, there are four finalists chosen for the program and they each receive a check for $5,000. Jay said that in December, residents of the Miami Valley will get to vote on the winner of Jeff’s Heroes. Whoever wins will receive a check for $10,000 and a new car!

Nominations for Jeff’s Heroes are still open! Click here to make a nomination.

