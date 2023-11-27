DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– According to U.S News & World Reports, the average college student graduates with $30,000 in student loan debt for a four-year degree which may create an enormous amount of stress for anyone just starting an entry level position. However, all hope isn’t lost! River Valley Credit Union’s Eric Ebbert joined Living Dayton on Monday with some useful tips on paying down student loan debt.

Ebbert says those four years of college can follow you for a long time and can take up to 20 years on average to pay off educational debt. One in five adults have outstanding student loan debt, with many carrying that financial burden into their 40s.

Easy ways you can start paying off debt now:

Pay more each month. If your budget allows, increase the minimum payment. Any extra amount will pay down the principal, which means less interest owed in the long run.

You may be able to reduce your interest rate if Sign up for automatic debit, which allows your student loan servicer to automatically deduct your monthly loan payment from your bank account. Just be sure you have the funds to cover the transaction, so you don’t incur fees.

Make biweekly payments. When you pay half of your loan bill every two weeks instead of one full monthly payment, you end up paying an extra payment each year which reduces your repayment schedule.

Use extra cash: If you receive extra money from a tax refund, inheritance, settlement, or work bonus, use part — if not all – of it to make a lump sum payment on your loan.

Considering a job change? In today’s competitive environment, employers are adding attractive perks to attract top talent. Certain jobs will pay for part or all your student loans.

For more information, click here or watch the segment above!

***This segment was sponsored by River Valley Credit Union***