DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– In many instances, the holidays are centered around giving back and giving to others. In the holiday spirit, Abbey Credit Union partnered together with the Vandalia Police Department in honor of their Pay It Forward campaign! Abbey Credit Union’s Chief of Marketing and Business Blanca Criner and Vandalia Police Chief Kurt Althouse visited Living Dayton on Tuesday to celebrate their achievement benefiting those in need.

In honor of No-Shave November, the Vandalia Police Department raised over $1,200 to give back to their community and Abbey Credit Union met their donation and doubled it! For two organizations, the decision to raise funds for their community was simple; serving your own community one step at a time.

To get involved or for more information, click here or watch the segment above!

***This segment was sponsored by Abbey Credit Union***