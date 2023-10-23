DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– In partnership with WDTN, Montgomery County ADAMHS is highlighting mental health resources and providers all across the county to ensure residents have equal access across the board. ADAMHS Director of Strategic Initiatives & Communication Tina Rezash Rogal and Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley’s Director of Operations West Campus LaVar Glover joined Living Dayton on Monday highlighting their own partnership and resources that are readily available.

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley welcomes kids around the county to join their A.L.L. Club on Main! If your child is feeling lonely or need a place to belong, all are welcome to ALL Club. Glover says ALL focuses on inclusivity of all identities who accept people for exactly who they are and support each other consistently.



For more information to join ALL, click here or watch the video above!

***This segment is sponsored by Montgomery Co. ADAMHS***