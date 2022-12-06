DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Angelo Pananas, CEO of Haven Behavioral Hospital of Dayton, joined the Living Dayton team to talk about mental healthcare in the Miami Valley.

According to Angelo, Haven Behavioral Hospital has 59 beds dedicated to adult inpatient care and is split into two floors, one of which is for geriatric care.

In 2023, Angelo said there will be new programs starting for older people dealing with aging and dementia.

Other programming covers substance use disorders, thought process disorders, mood disorders and much more.

“So many of our loved ones go untreated. They go silently suffering in our homes, in our nursing homes,” said Angelo.

*This segment is sponsored by Haven Behavioral Hospital of Dayton.*