DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– It’s Friday which means it’s time for our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week! SICSA visited Living Dayton with two bonded-pair kittens, Dream & J-Soulivan! Dream is a three-month-old female and J-Soulivan is a two-month-old male. The two of them together certainly cause chaos but so much joy!



For more adoption information, click here or watch the segment above!

***This segment was sponsored by Town & Country Furniture***