DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– It’s Friday and that means its time for our Town & Country Furniture Pets of the Week, 2-month-old kittens Van & Gogh! SICSA’s Angie Topanga visited Living Dayton on Friday with these adorable kittens. Adopters should be aware that these kittens were born with only 1 ear, so sometimes their balance isn’t the best but that doesn’t stop them from causing trouble!



For more adoption information, click here or watch the video above!

***This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture***