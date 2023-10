DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Black cats are never bad luck, even around Halloween! Meet our Town & Country Furniture Pet of the Week, SICSA’s Willow! This little girl is roughly 2-months-old and a wonderful mix of sweet and spunky. Willow is a very mild-mannered kitten that still enjoys wrestling with her siblings.



***This segment is sponsored by Town & Country Furniture***