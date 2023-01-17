DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Haven Behavioral Hospital of Dayton and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) are teaming up to bring awareness to mental health and substance abuse in the Miami Valley.

The “Connect” Resource Event is all about support, according to Teresa Russell with MCSO and Bill Hoying with Haven Behavioral Hospital. At the event, attendees can find resources regarding mental health as well as substance abuse.

The event will be held on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the St. Elizabeth Place main lobby.

Teresa talked about how important it is for MCSO to talk about mental health all year round and connect the public with resources and services. Haven Behavioral Hospital of Dayton and its partnership with MCSO is just one great resource.

You can learn more about the Montgomery County Drug-Free Coalition here and Haven Behavioral Hospital of Dayton here.

Watch the video above for details about the “Connect” Resource Event.