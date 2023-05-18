DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Is your hair thinning? Let Jiva Med Spa help you get back to a full head of hair! Dr. Rakesh Nanda joined the Living Dayton team to talk about hair restoration treatments.

According to Dr. Nanda, Jiva Med Spa offers a variety of hair restoration treatments.

Dr. Nanda said that you can start off with the basics like vitamins, serums and shampoos and conditioners to naturally grow the hair, or you can try laser treatments or even a hair transplant.

Jiva Med Spa will help you find what’s right for you, which may be a combination of treatments!

*This segment is sponsored by Jiva Med Spa.*