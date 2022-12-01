SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) –Tony Berardi, president of Springfield Masonic Community, joined us to remind everyone to check in on their older loved ones this holiday season.

With Zoom and phone calls being primary methods of contact for many families, it may be difficult to make sure senior citizens’ needs are being met.

The holiday season is a great time to meet up with family and also check in with older loved ones.

When visiting your loved ones, Tony said to check the outside conditions of their house, double-check their pill-minders, check their fridge to make sure they have adequate food and check how accessible their bathrooms are.

