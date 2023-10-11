DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re looking to downsize your home and feel like it’s a never ending task, look no further than Dayton’s Downsize Allies! CEO Denise Swick and Team Member Kiaya Spitler visited Living Dayton on Wednesday with tips and tools for you to feel empowered while navigating the downsizing world.

Swick says they’re looking to expand their team at Downsize Allies and is looking for candidates that already have their core values: Honesty, integrity, responsibility, growth, be proactive, communication and passion. When dealing with organizing, leading and assisting an elderly family member’s downsizing process, a team member must encompass their core values to excel in their journey.

To listen to Spitler’s personal testimony, click here or watch the video above!

***This segment was sponsored by Downsize Allies***