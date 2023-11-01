DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Greene County Career Center’s Peace Officer Basic Training Academy is looking to recruit men and women to join their team! Academy Commander Bryan Cook and Greene County POBT Academy Graduate Troy Police Officer Lucas Morton joined Living Dayton on Wednesday about the incredible opportunities waiting for you.

The POBT requires a minimum of 740 hours of training which include physical fitness classes, reporting writing, how to work with those with disabilities, human trafficking class, traffic safety, active shooter training and more. The academy does require an additional 105 hours of training than other programs.

Commander Cook spent over 24 years as a Sergeant in the Ohio State Highway Patrol and says one of the biggest takeaways from POBT is for candidates to be Peace Officers and not just Police Officers, meaning they will learn how to go above and beyond their call of duty to serve all community members. Plus, as a graduate of POBT, Officer Morton says he uses the de-escalation techniques he was taught in the academy the most during his day-to-day life in the Troy Police Department.

Once candidates graduate, many pathways in their career open such as becoming a City Police Officer, Township Police Officer or a Deputy Sheriff. Plus after several years, specialized fields could become an option which include becoming a K9 Officer, Investigator or Detective, Pilot, SWAT and more.

Academy Training Details

Full time only

6 months long

8:00 AM to 3:30 PM.

Some Saturdays and/or Sunday’s.

Upcoming PT testing dates

November 4, 2023 8:00 AM

November 4, 2023 10:00 AM

Academy start dates:

December 4, 2023

For more information, click here or watch the video above!

***This segment was sponsored by GCCC***