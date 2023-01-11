DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Eric Gagliano with River Valley Credit Union is encouraging people to give back this year!

Eric encouraged people to get out there and give! You can even join River Valley Credit Union in giving to the following charities:

Special Wish Foundation: An organization granting the wishes of children who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening disorder

4 Paws for Ability: Training and placing service dogs for children, adults and veterans with disabilities

Shoes for the Shoeless: an organization that has delivered more than 100,000 pairs of shoes and socks to disadvantaged children

Agape for Youth: Foster care, adoption and reunification agency

According to Eric, giving and volunteering can give you a “helper’s high!” He also said it can lower blood pressure and stress and may increase your life expectancy!

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*