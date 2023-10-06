DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)–Believe it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner. That makes now a great time to do a little financial cleanup. Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union visited Living Dayton on Friday and said preparing your budget now will make the holiday season easier when it’s time to start shopping!

Review Budget

-Go through your budget and trim any excess fat.

Check Your Report

-Check your credit reports from each of the three credit bureaus. Each may have different information.

-Make sure all the info on your report is correct. Look at the accounts listed to verify that they are yours. Then check those accounts for any inaccuracies.

-If you find errors, report them to the bureau in question.

Look at Savings

· For short-term savings, review your goals and make sure you are on track to meet them. Look at your savings rates and shop around for a higher rate.

· As for long-term savings, check your retirement packages. Are you contributing as much as you can? If there is room to add more, do so now. It’ll add up fast.

Look at Debt

· If you have debt, review your plan to pay it down.

· Are there moves you can make to erase the debt quicker?

· If you are hindered by credit card debt, you might consider a balance transfer to a lower rate card to make things easier. You don’t want to head into the holiday season worrying about a hefty credit card balance.

River Valley

Free Credit Score tool to help you improve your score AND pay down debt faster.

***This segment was sponsored by River Valley Credit Union****