DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Get ready for the holiday season with Jiva Med Spa! Medical Director & CEO Dr. Rakesh Nanda is advocating for Ohioans to take advantage of their Forever Young BBL HERO service when it comes to anti-aging.

The treatment uses Broad Band Light heat energy to treat skin concerns including acne, rosacea, age spots, fine lines and wrinkles, broken capillaries, and uneven texture. Jiva Med Spa also has the BBL HERO (High Energy Rapid Output) revolutionary technology, which ensures Forever results are quickly delivered anywhere on the body in just 2-5 minutes!

For more information, click here or watch the video above!

***This segment was sponsored by Jiva Med Spa***