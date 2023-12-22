DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If your New Year’s Resolution is to be healthier, slim down and have more energy, Jiva Med Spa may have the perfect solution for you! Dr. Rakesh Nanda joined Living Dayton on Friday featuring Ohio’s first CoolSculpting Elite Machine.

Jiva Med Spa utilizes the CoolSculpting Elite machines which are the most advanced fat freezing system on the market. The new CoolSculpting Elite machines can freeze 2x the stubborn fat at once with dual applicators to eliminate up to 20-25% of treated fat cells, FOR GOOD! Dr. Nanda says they will have two machines in our Columbus and Dayton offices to perform Quad CoolSculpting, which means they can apply FOUR applicators at once to cover more surface area.

For more information and to schedule your appointment, click here or watch the segment above!

***This segment was sponsored by Jiva Med Spa****