DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Planning on showing some skin this summer? Let Jiva Med Spa help you out with that tattoo you no longer want!

According to Dr. Rakesh Nanda with Jiva Med Spa, 25% of people who get a tattoo end up not wanting it. And for whatever reason you decide to get rid of that ink, Jiva Med Spa is for you!

Jiva Med Spa uses a touchless laser so there are no needles and no scalpels, making you as comfortable as you can be.

The amount of treatments required varies on the age, size and location of the tattoo, but it works on any skin type.

Jiva Med Spa even has a lifetime guarantee! “We’ll get rid of every drip of that ink,” said Dr. Nanda.

Dr. Nanda said that if you mention Living Dayton, you can receive 30-50% off your treatment, depending on the size and age of your tattoo.

For more information about tattoo removal, click here.

*This segment is sponsored by Jiva Med Spa.*