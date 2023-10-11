DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re looking to get in shape for the holiday season, Dayton’s Jiva Med Spa has you covered with their Semaglutide Weight Loss Treatment! Dr. Rakesh Nanda visited Living Dayton on Wednesday explaining what the treatment is and how you can sign up for your consultation.

Semaglutide is a weight loss solution that improves overall health and wellness by slowing down the body’s appetite and enhancing insulin levels. With weekly semaglutide treatment sessions, you’ll feel fuller for longer while losing weight quickly! On average, patients can lose an average of 3-8 pounds per week!

How Semaglutide Works

Semaglutide is a medically prescribed weight loss solution that suppresses the appetite with a weekly doctor-administered injection. The semaglutide medication imitates the metabolic hormones produced naturally by the gut, pancreas, and nervous system to increase insulin secretion, blood sugar levels, and overallglycemic control.

By doing so, the treatment slows down digestion, decreasing the frequency of gastric emptying, so the stomach feels full for longer. It also targets the reward mechanism within the brain, located in the hypothalamus, to better regulate food intake, so each day, you’ll eat fewer calories but still feel full and satisfied.

Each semaglutide injection works 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to help suppress appetite and proactively decrease weight, for an average of 3-8 lbs of loss per week. For adults looking for a gradual weight reduction regimen that is safe , semaglutide injections are a perfect solution that only need to be administered once a week, at any time. However, future injections must occur on the same day of the week as the initial treatment to ensure dosages are consistent and most effective.

