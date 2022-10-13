DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – If you’re in the market for a home, this event could be just the thing for you! Homebuying can be stressful and overwhelming. With the parade of homes, you can find which current style and type of house would be perfect for you and your family.

Donna Cook, executive director of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association, said they have plenty of options to choose from.

“We actually have 15 live homes to tour this year, and we also have an additional four homes that are virtual on our websites, so we have a total of 19 homes this year,” Cook said.

*This segment is sponsored by Western Ohio Home Builders Association*