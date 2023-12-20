DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If your New Year’s Resolution is pursuing your dream career, the Greene County Career Center has hundreds of opportunities for you! Director of Secondary Education Brian McKnight and Curriculum Specialist Brett Doudican visited Living Dayton on Wednesday featuring their 2024 Open House!

New programs that students can expect include an HVAC program, expanded Health Science Pathways to allow more students to enroll , Cybersecurity and Advanced Robotics! February’s Open House allows students to see firsthand what to expect or explore other career options if their favorite is already filled.

The Class of 2023 earned a total of $2.34 million in Tech Prep Scholarships plus the 2022-2023 students earned over 500 industry credentials including professional certifications. Typically, 60% of GCCC Graduates advance to some kind of post-secondary training!

Details:

Feb. 29, 2024

5 p.m. -7 p.m.

532 Innovation Drive, Xenia, OH 45385

www.greeneccc.com

937-372-6941

For more information, click here or watch the segment above!

***This segment was sponsored by Greene County Career Center***