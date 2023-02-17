DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Citilookout Trauma Recovery Center is looking to assist those who have been “harmed the most but helped the least.”

According to CEO Stephen Massey, Citilookout is a recovery center that helps people who were victims of marginalized crime and offers family services of counseling and advocacy.

Citilookout started in the wake of the Oregon District shooting in 2019 to help the survivors and continues to collaborate and help victims of crime.

“Generally, our goal is to restore hope and provide healing opportunities for the community,” said Myron McGee with Family Services. “We see the trauma and the fallout from the different mass shootings and people who are victims of crime in general. And the goal is to kinda step in the gap and give them the opportunity to heal and seek the services that they might need.”

If you are in need of help, check out Citilookout’s website here.

*This segment is sponsored by Citilookout Trauma Recovery Center and Family Services.*