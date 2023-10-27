DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you’re looking to update your Medicare coverage or just need a friendly-face to discuss options, Medicare Planning of Dayton has you covered! CEO & Co-Founder Chris Curtis and President & Co-Founder Jim Spalding visited Living Dayton on Friday with everything you need to know during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period.

The Medicare Annual Enrollment Period is now until December 7th, meaning this is a great time to discuss options or update coverage! Spalding urges viewers that each person that reaches out to Medicare Planning of Dayton is considered an extended family member, you’re not simply just a number or an account, so his team is well-prepared to find options that are suitable to you and your needs. Plus, their doors are always open for you to stop by and simply answer questions. Curtis says the Enrollment Period is one of the biggest reasons they started Medicare Planning of Dayton! By connecting with people who are already a fellow community member, you and your loved ones won’t fall victim to scammers. He says online ads or telemarketers don’t have your best interest at heart and will end up leaving you in more trouble than success, but not with Medicare Planning of Dayton.

Curtis and Spalding’s team will add you to their family instantly and reassure you that you are receiving the best Medicare coverage and leave feeling safe, secure and cared for. Stop by anytime at their location or give them a call!

Details:

7030 Poe Ave, Dayton

Hours of Operation: Monday- Thursday 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m.- noon

(937) 504-9999

For more information, click here or watch the video above!

***This segment is sponsored by Medicare Planning of Dayton****