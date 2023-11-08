DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– Out of thousands of applicants, 15 of Dayton’s Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology students competed in Wella’s national and prestigious Beauty Envision Awards! And, one of their students became the only finalist from Ohio!

Teacher & Mentor Ms. Jess and Ohio’s only finalist Ashley Ward visited Living Dayton on Wednesday to inspire other students to pursue cosmetology! Ward says her experience at the Institute prepared her to compete in the BEA! These awards recognize four key student categories: cut, color, nails, and style. The Beauty Envision Awards is a competition that allows students and industry professionals to make their vision come to life using their unique creativity.

Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology has two locations that serve Miami Valley students.

Details:

North Dayton Campus

7535 Poe Avenue, Dayton

New Students / Admissions: (888) 569-2413

South Dayton Campus

568 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville

New Students / Admissions: (888) 569-2413

