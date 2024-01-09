DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)– If you tend to impulsively buy something and then wonder why you spent so much, you may struggle with Behavioral Financing. In this sponsored segment, River Valley Credit Union’s Eric Ebbert joined Living Dayton on Tuesday with tips to help you save and spend smarter.

Ebbert says Behavioral Finance is an entire academic discipline explaining why smart people do stupid things with money. Basically, you let your emotions get the best of you. Biologically, emotions serve an important purpose but when it comes to money, emotions can make you act in ways that hurt your financial well-being. For example, your neighbor’s new convertible makes you jealous, so you start looking at new cars, even when yours is only a few years old.

There’s nothing wrong with spending fun money, but when bills are missed due to inaccurate spending, setting up “rules” for yourself can help you manage your money. For example, But set up a “fun money” account that you fund $100/month to and only use that. Whether it’s using a budgeting app or keeping a spending diary, you need to hold yourself accountable for your finances, ideally in a tangible, visible way.

