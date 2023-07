CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Cincinnati Children’s is expanding access to care with a new location in Centerville.

According to Dr. Julie Bonn, the new Centerville location of Cincinnati Children’s at 6555 Clyo Road opened in March.

The location offers all kinds of treatment including gastroenterology, neurology, urology, ENT, cardiology and so much more.

*This segment is sponsored by Cincinnati Children’s.*