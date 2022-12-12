DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Pastor Matt Castleman with Crossroads Church joined the Living Dayton team to share all things “merry and bright.”

The church, which meets at Bellbrook Middle School, will be hosting a huge Christmas Eve experience as well as services on Friday! According to Pastor Matt, each of these services will be great for the whole family!

The church also compiled a map of the best Christmas lights in the Miami Valley! Click here to view it.

Click here for more information on Crossroads Dayton or watch the video above.

*This segment is sponsored by Crossroads Dayton.*