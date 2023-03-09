SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Tony Berardi with the Springfield Masonic Community joined the Living Dayton team to talk all about its continuing care retirement community.

According to Tony, there are many different options when it comes to retirement communities, such as independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing and rehab.

Tony said independent living offers amenities and a community for those who can take care of themselves. Assisted living comes in many different levels, all offering safety and security. Skilled nursing and rehab is more for those with higher needs.

Residents can move between these options as their needs change.

*This segment is sponsored by the Springfield Masonic Community.*