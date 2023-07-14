DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — How are your New Year’s Resolutions going? Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union is helping you check in on your financial goals and get back on track.

If you’re still set on meeting your 2023 financial goals, it really comes down to having and sticking to a budget. Now that we are halfway through the year, Eric said this is a great time to compare your actual spending to what you projected at the beginning of the year.

Of course, everyone wants to stick to their budget, but what if something unexpected happens? Eric said it is important to build up an emergency fund. He said it should ideally amount to around three to six months of your living expenses.

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*