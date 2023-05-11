BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Next week is a very special week at BrookHaven: it’s Nursing Home Week!

BrookHaven is a peaceful 116-acre campus in a country setting that offers independent living, assisted living, long-term care and rehabilitation, according to Robin Kent.

“We have eight ponds and walking paths and every morning when I drive onto BrookHaven I feel like it’s just a big hug,” said Robin.

Robin also talked about the many fun things they do for their residents like Nursing Home Week.

For the week of May 14, BrookHaven will be celebrating Nursing Home Week with the theme “Caring Through the Ages.” There will activities, food, music and more!

*This segment is sponsored by BrookHaven.*