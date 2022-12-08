DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Eric Gagliano from River Valley Credit Union joined us to share tips on avoiding scams this holiday season.

According to Eric, there is a scam text going around pretending to be from your banking institution. If you ever receive one of these texts, Eric said not to answer and to report it.

Be on the lookout for these kinds of scams and stay vigilant!

Eric urged caution this holiday season and shared ways you can protect your money! For more information, click here or watch the video above!

*This segment is sponsored by River Valley Credit Union.*