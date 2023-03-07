DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Eric Ebbert with River Valley Credit Union shared some tips on keeping yourself safe from phone spoofing.

According to Eric, phone spoofing is happening to everyone! Here are some tips for keeping you and your information secure.

Eric said your banking institution will never…

– Ask for personal or account information

– Ask for your PIN, online banking password or security questions

– Ask for you to download something — besides their app

– Ask you to send money as a test transaction

If you ever feel unsure about a call or text you receive, Eric said to let your financial institution know immediately!

